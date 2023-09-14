Genesis Ends Crypto Trading Services

A spokesperson toldthat services will stop today because the company recently said it would close itstrade desk. According to a recent statement, the crypto trading company is shutting down all its derivatives trading activities.

The crypto business as a whole took a massive hit from last year's terrible crypto winter . After several big players in the digital asset market went out of business, the market was in shock. Closures led to the discovery that FTX, a cryptocurrency company, had been doing fraud.

Genesis has said it will no longer offer services for selling cryptocurrencies. The company had already said it would close itstrading desk and foreign spot trading and derivatives trading.

“Genesis has decided to stop offering spot and derivatives trading of digital assets through GGC International, Ltd. (GGCI),” the company told Coindesk in a statement.“I made this choice on my own and for business reasons. With the end of GGCI's services, Genesis has no business entities that provide trading services.

The choice came one day after a big deal to pay back DCG was made public. In particular, the agreement lets creditors get back 70–90% of their debts. Also, the company filed for bankruptcy at the beginning of the year and now owes $3.4 billion to its bondholders.