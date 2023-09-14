Evertec Announces Sinqia Stockholder Approval Of Merger Transaction





About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) is a leading full-service transaction processing business in Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and Latin America, providing a broad range of merchant acquiring, payment services and business process management services. Evertec owns and operates the ATH® network, one of the leading personal identification number (“PIN”) debit networks in Latin America. In addition, the Company processes over six billion transactions annually and manages a system of electronic payment networks in Puerto Rand Latin America and offers a comprehensive suite of services for core banking, cash processing, and fulfillment in Puerto Rico. Additionally, the Company offers technology outsourcing and payment transactions fraud monitoring to all the regions it serves. Based in Puerto Rico, the Company operates in 26 Latin American countries and serves a diversified customer base of leading financial institutions, merchants, corporations and government agencies with“mission-critical” technology solutions. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this earnings release constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of, and subject to the protection of, the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding the closing of Sinqia transaction and the timing thereof, are forward looking statements. Words such as“believes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“intends,”“projects,”“estimates,” and“plans” and similar expressions of future or conditional verbs such as“will,”“should,”“would,”“may,” and“could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts.

Varifactors that could cause actual future results and other future events to differ materially from those estimated by management include, but are not limited to, failure to satisfy one or more conditions to closing of the transaction with Sinqia, the inability to integrate Sinqia successfully into the Company or to achieve expected revenue and cost synergies, the loss of personnel or customers in connection with the transaction, any delays in obtaining regulatory approvals, the cost and other terms of new debt financing incurred in connection with the Sinqia transaction, and the other factors set forth under“Part 1, Item 1A. Risk Factors,” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on February 24, 2023, as any such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements, to report events or to report the occurrence of unanticipated events unless it is required to do so by law.

