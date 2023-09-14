Qatari Fm Says Transfer Of Iran's Funds To Be Completed Soon

He made the remarks in a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, during which the two sides also highlighted their preparedness for the exchange of prisoners, between Tehran and Washington, in a deal mediated by Qatar, according to a statement published on the Iranian Foreign Ministry's website.

The two officials also stressed the need for the continuation of bilateral consultations on the issues of common interest.

The Iranian foreign minister, for his part, praised Qatar's“constructive” role in facilitating the release of Iran's funds, blocked by the United States in a number of banks in the Republic of Korea (ROK), and the release of Iranian nationals imprisoned in the United States.

In a post on X, previously known as Twitter, in early Aug, Governor of the Central Bank of Iran, Mohammad Reza Farzin, said, the ROK had released all Iranian funds frozen in its banks.

He said, Iran had a six-billion-U.S. dollar funds, deposited in ROK banks over the past years and those funds would be transferred to six banks in Qatar.– NNN-IRNA