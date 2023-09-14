Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Prices Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, BofA Securities, Inc., PNC Capital Markets LLC, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. and U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc. acted as joint book-running managers. M&T Securities, Inc. and Regions Securities LLC acted as co-managers.

This offering was made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement and prospecand related prospecsupplement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any notes nor will there be any sale of these notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. A copy of the final prospecsupplement and accompanying prospecrelating to the offering may be obtained by contacting: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attn: ProspecDepartment, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, or toll-free at 1-866-803-9204; BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-022-02-25, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: ProspecDepartment, Email: ; PNC Capital Markets LLC toll-free at 1-855-881-0697 or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC 608 2nd Avenue South, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402, Attention: WFS Customer Service, or by calling: 1-800-645-3751, or by emailing: .

ABOUT RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (a“REIT”) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of June 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet. ROIC is the largest publicly-traded, grocery-anchored shopping center REIT focused exclusively on the West Coast. ROIC is a member of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index.

When used herein, the words“believes,”“anticipates,”“projects,”“should,”“estimates,”“expects,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and in Section 21F of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Certain statements contained herein may constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results of ROIC to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Information regarding such risks and factors is described in ROIC's filings with the SEC, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.

CONTACT:

Nicolette O'Leary

Director of Investor Relations

858-677-0900

