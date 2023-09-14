Global Single-Use Filtration Assemblies Market To Reach $8.1 Billion By 2028, Driven By A Cagr Of 17.8%



The global single-use filtration assemblies market is poised for substantial growth, with an expected value of $8.1 billion by 2028, marked by a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.8% during the forecast period.

Single-use filtration assemblies, which ensure sterile fluid flow for pharmaceutical products, offer significant advantages, including reduced cross-contamination risks, enhanced cost-effectiveness, and seamless integration of varicomponents into ready-to-use solutions.

Diverse Applications and Reduced Contamination Risks

Single-use filtration assemblies are vital components linking equipment and instruments in laboratories and the medical field. These assemblies are categorized into filtration assemblies, bottle assemblies, bag assemblies, and mixing system assemblies. Filtration assemblies, a key segment of this market, are utilized for vacuum filtering variaquesolutions, biological fluids, tissue culture medium, and other applications, effectively removing particle debris through a pormedium.

Market Growth Drivers

Market Challenges

Key Market Segments:



Application: The market serves variapplications, including bioprocessing/biopharmaceuticals, pharmaceuticals manufacturing, and laboratory use.

Type: Different filtration types include membrane filtration, tangential flow filtration (TFF), depth filtration, centrifugation, and others. Product: Products in the market include filters, membranes, cassettes, cartridges, manifold systems, syringes, and more.

