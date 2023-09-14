Uae-Iraq Joint Committee Holds Tenth Session

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News)
The tenth session of the UAE-Iraq Joint Committee was held on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, co-chaired by His Excellency Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, and His Excellency Dr. Fuad Hussein, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Iraq.
The Committee meetings included several officials from both countries and discussions on the strong bilateral relations as well as prospects for cooperation in variareas of mutual interest, including economic, investment, educational, cultural, agricultural, food, technological, and energy sectors, among others.
Both sides emphasized a shared commitment to enhancing constructive partnerships that serve the mutual interests of both countries and peoples.
His Excellency Al Marar highlighted the importance of utilizing the Joint Committee meetings to explore new opportunities for reinforcing economic growth and prosperity, as well as for advancing bilateral cooperation to new levels.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the minutes of the Joint Committee were signed, with the two sides expressing appreciation for the efforts made in convening the committee, and underscoring the importance of maintaining dialogue between relevant authorities in both countries and across public and private sectors.
(Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
