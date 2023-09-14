5G Testing Market In Asia Pacific To Hold The Highest Cagr During The Forecast Period

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Pacific is at the forefront of 5G network deployments, with several countries actively rolling out 5G infrastructure. Countries like China, South Korea, and Japan have made significant progress deploying 5G networks, creating a strong demand for 5G testing solutions. The large-scale deployment of 5G networks in these countries and others in the region has fueled the growth of the 5G testing market. The 5G Testing Market by Offering (Hardware, Service), End-user Industry (IDMs & ODMs, TelEquipment Manufacturers, TelService Providers), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World) - Global Forecast to 2028 . Product launches, acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, strategic alliances, and expansions are the major growth strategies the market players adopt. These strategies have enabled them to efficiently fulfill the growing demand for 5G testing from different end-user industries and expand their global footprint by offering products in all the major regions. The Asia Pacific region has a massive population and a rapidly growing mobile subscriber base. The increasing number of mobile subscriptions, coupled with the growing consumption of data-intensive applications and services, has led to a surge in data traffic. To accommodate this increasing demand and ensure the performance and reliability of 5G networks, extensive testing is required. As a result, the demand for 5G testing services and solutions has risen significantly in the region. Variindustry verticals in the Asia Pacific region, including manufacturing, healthcare, automotive, and smart cities, are actively adopting 5G technology to transform their operations. These industries require specialized testing to validate the performance, security, and reliability of their 5G-enabled applications and services. The demand for industry-specific testing solutions has driven the growth of the 5G testing market in Asia Pacific. 5G Testing Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Estimated Market Size in 2023 USD 3.5 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 5.2 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 8.2% Market size available for years 2019-2028 Base year considered 2022 Forecast period 2023-2028 Forecast units Value (USD Billion)

5G Testing Market Dynamics

Driver: Increasing demand for high-speed data transfer

The demand for high-speed data transfer necessitates rigortesting of 5G networks to ensure their capacity and throughput capabilities. Network operators and service providers need to validate that the networks can handle the increasing data traffic and deliver the promised data transfer speeds. Testing helps identify any bottlenecks or performance issues that may hinder the network's ability to meet the high-speed data transfer requirements. To achieve high-speed data transfer, 5G networks require effective optimization. Testing plays a crucial role in identifying areas of the network that need optimization to enhance data transfer speeds.

Restraint: High Cost

Setting up and maintaining a 5G testing environment requires significant investment in infrastructure, including base stations, antennas, and network equipment. The cost can vary based on the size of the testing area and the number of testing sites. Specialized testing equipment is necessary to evaluate the performance and reliability of 5G networks. This includes spectrum analyzers, signal generators, channel emulators, and network analyzers. The cost of these instruments can be substantial.

Opportunity: Rising demand for 5g networks in automobiles, smart cities, and healthcare

5G technology is expected to play a crucial role in the development of autonomvehicles and connected car applications. Testing becomes vital to ensure the reliability, low latency, and high-speed connectivity required for these applications. 5G testing can help assess the performance of vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2X) communications and evaluate the security and reliability of connected car services. As the automotive industry increasingly adopts 5G technology, the demand for testing services and solutions specific to this industry will grow.

Challenge: Complex network infrastructure

5G networks employ a heterogenearchitecture consisting of multiple frequency bands, small cells, massive MIMO (Multiple Input Multiple Output) systems, and network slicing. This diversity introduces complexities in testing, as each component requires specific testing methodologies and tools. Ensuring seamless interoperability and performance across these heterogeneelements is challenging for the testing market.

Recent Developments



In April 2022, VITEC announced its latest broadcast-quality openGear (OG) card encoder, the MGW diamond+ OG, a 4k/multichannel HD, HEVC, H.264, and MPEG-2 encoder with SDI and SMPTE-2110 input in an openGear card format.

In March 2022, Matrox launched the Monarch EDGE 4K/Multi-HD H.264 webcasting and remote production encoder. It can deliver broadcast-quality video resolutions up to 3840x2160 at 60 fps or quad 1920x1080 at 60 fps. In June 2021, Motorola Solutions announced the release of two MPEG-4 encoder solutions that will dramatically enhance the operational efficiency of distributing HD and standard definition (SD) video for service and content providers.

