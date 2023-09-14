The 10Th Gwangju Design Biennale Opens With A Spectacular Ceremony To Embark On A 62-Day Grand Journey

Kang Ki-Jung, Mayor of Gwangju City; Jung Moo-chang, Chairman of Gwangju City Council; Lee Jung-sun, Superintendent of Gwangju City Education; Pekka Metso, the Ambassador of Finland to South Korea, and other guests joined the opening performance. | Photo - AVING News

Mayor Kang Ki-jung, Director Song Jin-hee of GIDP, and other dignitaries observed the exhibition artworks. | Photo - AVING News

Mayor Kang Ki-Jung, Director Song Jin-hee of GIDP, and honorary ambassador Ji Seok-jin met with Pekka Metso, the Ambassador of Finland to South Korea, at the Gwangju Biennale Exhibition Hall to discuss strengthening friendly relations. | Photo - AVING News

Visitors are viewing the exhibition artworks. | Photo - AVING News

Visitors are viewing the exhibition artworks. | Photo - AVING News

On the afternoon of the 6th, the opening ceremony of the 10th Gwangju Design Biennale took place at the Special Stage of Gwangju Biennale Exhibition Hall.

Davis Kim

AVING News



