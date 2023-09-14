Judge Frank Caprio Tells Aus Students Education, Perseverance And Compassion Are Key To Success

What matters is not what you do in life, but what you leave behind. With these words, renowned American Judge Frank Caprio addressed a classroom of students during a visit to American University of Sharjah (AUS) today.

Judge Caprio is former Chief Judge of the Municipal Court of Providence in theand his compassionate rulings made him a global viral sensation on social media, earning him the reputation as“The Nicest Judge in the World.”

During his visit, Judge Caprio met with Dr. Susan Mumm, Chancellor of AUS, where he was briefed about the history of the university, its programs and student body. He also met with members of the Student Council and a group of international exchange students at the university. Judge Caprio's camvisit is on the sidelines of the 12th International Government Communication Forum in Sharjah where he was keynote speaker.

“It is not important how you start but how you finish. Study hard, go out, conquer the world and never give up. Perseverance is key. Remember the road is not paved with gold and it is bumpy so don't you ever quit,” he said during his visit to an American History class at the university.

Reflecting on his upbringing, Judge Caprio shared that he came from a humble immigrant family that believed in the transformative power of education. From shining shoes, delivering newspapers to working on a milk truck, his modest beginnings and family love were the driving force behind his success.

“My mother always said, people will take away many things from you in life but can never take away your education. What you do now will dictate the rest of your future. Remember, the family is the basic unit of society and when you start your own, everything you do will affect them. You will set an example for your children. Sometimes we pay attention to small things and forget about the bigger issues like being good to your neighbour, helping people in need, taking care of your health and so on,” he said.

students expressed their excitement for meeting Judge Caprio.

“Meeting Judge Caprio was an enjoyable and inspiring opportunity. The fact that givesthe chance to meet with prominent figures in academia and industry is a testament to the university's commitment to offer students as much exposure as possible before they head out to the real world. Judge Caprio is a role model and he inspires me to be a better person and do good in the world,” said Mira Daoud, accounting major and President of Student Council.

