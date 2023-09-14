Tharman Shanmugaratnam Sworn In As Singapore's President

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
SINGAPORE, Sept 15 (NNN-XINHUA) – Tharman Shanmugaratnam took the oath as Singapore's ninth president at the Istana, the country's presidential palace, last night.
In the inauguration speech, Tharman said, he was honoured and humbled to have been elected and will discharge his duties diligently and faithfully.
The president also stressed building a more inclusive society and deepening Singapore's partnerships with the international community.
Singaporean Prime Minister, Lee Hsien Loong, congratulated Tharman on winning the presidential election and pledged the full support of the government to the president.
Tharman was elected the president after garnering 70.4 percent of the total votes. He used to be a senior minister and deputy prime minister of the city-state.– NNN-XINHUA
