Poltava Specialists Restore 40 Houses In Two Villages Of Kherson Region

Dmytro Lunin, the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.



“We continue to rebuild the settlements of Kherson region within the framework of the Plich-o-Plich national project. Repair works are ongoing in 96 houses of Pravdyne and Chkalove. These de-occupied villages are now under the protection of Poltava region. Brigades have already restored 40 houses," the report says.

Lunin noted that construction workers repaired the roofs, replaced the windows and doors.

As reported by Ukrinform, Poltava region will help restore four more villages of Velyka Oleksandrivka community in Kherson region.

Regions of Ukraine united within the Plich-o-Plich project to rebuild 26 Kherson region's settlements affected by Russia's aggression.

Photo: Telegram Dmytro Lunin/Poltava OVA