Sue Fries aka "The Termite Lady"
Ecola President Sue Fries nominated for 2023 CEO of the year by the San Fernando Business Journal Women's Leadership & Symposium Awards When I first began advocating for eco-friendly pest control treatments, not many people were talking about the need for alternate methods, or the impact of conventional pest control on the environment” - Sue Fries aka "The Termite Lady"LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Sue Fries, AKA the Termite Lady , owner and president of Ecola Termite and Pest Control , was nominated by the San Fernando Business Journal as a recipient of the organization's CEO of the year award. The San Fernando Business Journal's Women's Leadership & Symposium Awards recognize outstanding achievements by women leaders in varisectors of the business community. Sue Fries' nomination for CEO of the Year is a testament to her remarkable contributions to both her company and the industry.
The award will be announced at the San Fernando Business Journal's 2023 Women's Leadership & Symposium Awards ceremony, scheduled for September 14, 2023 in Woodland Hills, Ca This event promises to be a celebration of exceptional female leaders who have made significant strides in their respective industries.
Known as the“Termite Lady,” Sue Fries has been an advocate for green pest control methods for nearly four decades. Sue's motivation was a personal one: Her son battled a chronic asthma condition, driving her quest to rid her home of toxins. In 2000, she took the helm of Ecola Termite and Pest Control as owner and president. Since then, Sue has expanded Ecola to several offices across Southern California and advised numerorganizations including the Pest Control Operators of California, United Against Indoor Pollution, and Indoor Allergen Control Network.
“Having devoted decades to the pest control industry, it's incredibly rewarding to be recognized.“When I first began advocating for eco-friendly pest control treatments, not many people were talking about the need for alternate methods, or the impact of conventional pest control on the environment, animals and people - particularly those who are chemically sensitive or immunocompromised,”' she added:“At Ecola, we're incredibly proud to offer those options to Southern California residents and businesses.”
In recent years, Sue has also amassed dozens of awards and features on the Discovery Channel, History Channel, America Now, LA Destinations, and more, including:
National Pest Management Association - IMPACT Award - 2023
Readers' Choice, Best Termite and Pest Control Company- Los Angeles Daily News ('2014 – '2023)
Recognized as one of the top 100 Pest Control companies in North America by PCT Pest Control Technology
Best Green Exterminator - LA Magazine (2007–2021)
Women in Pest Control - The Pest Posse (2020)
Renaissance Woman Award - NAWRB (2018)
Annual President's Award - Pest Control Operators of California (2017–2018)
Super Service Award - Angie's List (2012, 2018)
Business Owner of the Year - San Fernando Valley Business Journal (2010)
Women in Business Award - San Fernando Valley Business Journal
Business Owner of the Year - United Chamber of Commerce
Best of Brea - Best Termite Control (2022,2023)
About Ecola Termite and Pest Control
Since 1983, ECOLA Termite and Pest Control has served Southern California communities, providing efficient alternatives to conventional, toxic pest control treatments. Before green solutions became popular, Ecola was already a trailblazer in offering efficient and environmentally-friendly methods to prevent termites, pests, and rodents from entering your home. Ecola's licensed operators comprise more than 60 years of experience in all areas of the pest control industry. Visit them at EcoLATermite.com.
