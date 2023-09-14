Kathleen Forrest Joins Successbooks® To Co-Author Empathy And Understanding In Business Alongside Chris Voss

Kathleen Forrest

EDMOND , OK , USA, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Kathleen Forrest, a distinguished Branch Owner and Broker for Metro Brokers of Oklahoma, signs publishing deal with SuccessBooks® as a co-author for the highly anticipated book,“Empathy and Understanding in Business.” This partnership brings together Kathleen's unparalleled insights in the real estate industry with renowned author Chris Voss, promising a transformative exploration of business dynamics.

Kathleen Forrest's remarkable journey from a rural Kansas farm community to becoming a trailblazer in real estate is a testament to her unwavering determination and passion for excellence. As the Branch Owner and Broker for Metro Brokers of Oklahoma, Kathleen specializes in residential property sales and has consistently ranked as a top producer.

For an astounding 10 consecutive years, Kathleen held the title of the #1 single producing agent. Building upon her success, in 2022-2023, she expanded her foto property acquisitions, investments, remodeling, and flipping, further solidifying her reputation as an industry powerhouse.

Kathleen's profound influence extends beyond her professional achievements. A dedicated teacher and advocate for special needs children, she first ventured into real estate while advocating for their right to homeownership. Her determination to fight for this cause led her to secure a real estate license and pave the way for these individuals to achieve their dream of owning a home.

Driven by a desire to create meaningful impact, Kathleen took on the challenge of assisting single mothers in achieving homeownership. Her efforts have resulted in generational change, touching the lives of hundreds of families.

With unwavering dedication, Kathleen continues to rank in the top 1% of Oklahoma real estate professionals and the top 10% nationwide. Her accomplishments have earned her recognition as one of The Thousand by Real Trends/Wall Street Journal, a prestigiacknowledgment reserved for the nation's top performers.

Kathleen's prowess extends beyond real estate transactions. A two-time Quilly Award-winning author, she published "GameChangers" in 2017 and "The Golden Rules of Success" in 2019. Her impact on the field also led her to co-produce Jay Abraham's video biography, further solidifying her position as an industry influencer.

Community service is a cornerstone of Kathleen's life. Inspired by her compassion for those in need, she established a school for girls in South America and provides unwavering support to domestic abuse victims through her nonprofit foundation.

As a co-author of“Empathy and Understanding in Business,” Kathleen Forrest's insights will enrich the discourse on fostering connections and understanding in the business world. This collaboration with Chris Voss promises to reshape how professionals approach business dynamics.

The anticipated release of“Empathy and Understanding in Business” in 2023 holds the promise of unveiling groundbreaking insights that will redefine business interactions.

For more information about Kathleen Forrest and her transformative impact in the real estate industry, please visit: KathleenForrest.

