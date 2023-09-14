Spherical Strategies Says,“A Website Doesn't Matter If It Isn't Good.”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
UX is not just about making things pretty – it's about creating a seamless and enjoyable experience for your audience
Businesses experience a higher bounce rate when their website's UX is subpar. Think of your website as a first impression - we all know how important those are. A good UX establishes brand identity, builds customer confidence, and helps you stand out in a crowded marketplace.” - Spherical StrategiesUNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Studies find that even if a website looks great and has sufficient written content, if it does not provide a good user experience (UX), it risks a higher bounce rate (the percentage of visits to a site that result in only one page being visited) and lower engagement rates, among other unwanted business results.
What is user experience (UX)?
UX refers to the overall experience a user has when interacting with a website.
What does UX involve?
UX involves the site's navigability, load speeds, shareability, and accessibility, including access for users with disabilities. It involves the layout, design, and color scheme.
Business websites are expected to look great and provide valuable information. UX goes beyond aesthetics and focuses on creating a seamless and enjoyable experience for its audience.
What a Good UX Does for a Website
A good UX, by definition, makes it easier for visitors to find the information they need quickly and easily.
It allows businesses to remain competitive in today's online market.
72% of users will tell five or more people about their good UX on a site (Kolsky, 2015).
A good UX positively impacts the SEO and organic rankings of a website.
When a site is easy to use, it experiences:
-Lower bounce rates
-Increased time on site
-Higher engagement metrics
-Enhanced social sharing (especially when widgets or tools are available for direct social platform sharing)
UX helps build brand identity.A well-designed website has the capability of helping establish a brand voice that communicates a business's values.
A website that provides a smooth and enjoyable UX has a better chance of standing out from the competition with better rankings.
What a Poor UX Does for a Website
A confusing interface results in lower site ratings from users and rankings on search engines.
One study found that 88 percent of users are less likely to return to a site with a poor UX (Toptal, 2018).
13 percent of users told 15 or more people about their bad UX on a site (Kolsky, 2015).
The inteis flooded with options and studies show that when a mobile website doesn't work properly, users click away to find a better alternative in an average of 3 seconds (Google).
Tips to prioritize UX :
1. Ensure mobile-friendliness. Over half of all web traffic comes from mobile devices. According to a study by Google, users are 67% more likely to make a purchase on a mobile-friendly site. (2012)
2. Simplify navigation. Users that are able to quickly and easily find what they're looking for on a site without having to click through multiple pages, are more likely to come back to that site in the future.
3. Prioritize load times. A 2020 study found that by improving a website's load speed by .1 seconds can increase conversions by 8 percent and 10 percent for retail sites and travel sites, respectively. (Deloitte, 2020). Google PageSpeed Insights is a tool that can help measure a site's performance.
4. Use accessible design. Considering the needs of users with disabilities opens up accessibility to all, including those who are visually-impaired or hearing-impaired. Tools like WebAIM can help evaluate the accessibility of a site.
5. Have a clear call-to-action. An encouraging call-to-action (CTA) paves the way for visitors to“take the next step.” CTAs can be buttons, text, or designs, with buttons showing a significantly higher click-through rate (CTR) than the other types.
6. Contact information on every page. Users report having more trust for a company that is easy to get in touch with for questions and concerns.
7. Test frequently. Using data and analytics to continuously test the user experience of a site allows marketers to adjust their strategies if needed.
The marketing professionals of Spherical Strategies say,“Think of your website as a first impression - and we all know how important those are. A good UX establishes brand identity, builds customer confidence, and helps you stand out in a crowded marketplace.”
