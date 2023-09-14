Doris Howe Unveils Self-Enrichment Techniques In The Shaws Multiplied

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
The Shaws Multiplied
Author Doris Howe shares a deep understanding on how people's behavior can be passed on generations
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Life in general is difficult to explain because there are times when people get caught up in their own behavioral thoughts. The sudden onset of emotions over an arbitrary period of time is even more difficult to understand. Doris Howe provides a more thorough explanation of these personality traits.
It is believed by many that the human race originated from Adam and Eve and possibly inherited some of their personality traits. It may or may not be proven scientifically, but it is still a fact that personality traits can be passed on to generations.
“The Shaws Multiplied” is about knowing and feeling the emotions of each family member of the Shaw. A bold take at discovering one's feelings and perspective, this book is definitely a great introduction to self-discovery and analysis of oneself.
Doris Howe has adored writing since her high school days. With the guidance of her High School English Teacher, she began writing even more and got fond of it. To her, Diagramming sentences was like solving mysteries. This has eventually led her to publish a number of books that have delighted her readers and supporters.
Definitely a good buy for a buck,“The Shaws Multiplied” will help readers discover their own potential and analyze the fact that life has more to offer in this world. Especially with adventures and whatnot.
Learn more about the author and her works on her website, and grab a copy of this book at Barnes & Noble.
