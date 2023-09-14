Arab Parliament Marks International Day Of Democracy

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Cairo, September 14 (PT) -- The Arab Parliament stated Thursday that strengthening democratic mechanisms "is the basic foundation for the renaissance of peoples and nations, especially in light of the transformations taking place in our Arab region."
On International Day of Democracy, which falls on September 15, Arab Parliament Speaker Adel Assoumi said, "This day represents an important opportunity to shed light on Arab models that practised democracy and enhanced the participation of varisegments of society in the decision-making process at all levels."
Assomi called on Arab parliaments to actively contribute to developing national programmes and strategies to raise awareness of the mechanisms for implementing democracy, especially among the younger generation.
He noted the "importance" of working to build a generation aware of the correct concepts and foundations for practising democracy that "seeks to build societies and not destroy them."
