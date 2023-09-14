President Ilham Aliyev Participates In Official Reception In Honor Of Heads Of State In Dushanbe (Photo/Video)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, September 14. An official
reception has been hosted on behalf of President of the Republic of
Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon in honor of the presidents participating
in the 5th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central
Asia in Dushanbe, Trend reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended
the event.
Then, the heads of state had a conversation at a tea table.
