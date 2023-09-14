Number Of Employment Contracts Increases In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. As a result of
the reforms aimed at formalizing labor relations between employees
and employers, the number of concluded labor contracts increased by
350,888, and in the private non-oil sector - by 331,018 from 2019
to the present, Economy Minister of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov
said, Trend reports.
The minister noted that during this period, the share of the
private non-oil sector in the total volume of labor contracts
increased from 38.5 to 49.7 percent.
Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil
Babayev said at the opening ceremony of the "Human Resources Summit
2023" forum, which was held on June 21, that despite that in recent
years the number of employment contracts has increased by 30
percent, the number of employed people with whom employment
contracts have been concluded is still not large enough.
