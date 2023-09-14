Russians Suffer Heavy Losses Near Mala Tokmachka, Verbove Maliar

Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Maliar said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy carried out attacks in the areas of Mala Tokmachka and Verbove, Zaporizhzhia region, but these attacks resulted in significant losses for the occupiers, both in terms of manpower and equipment," she said.

According to Maliar, the Russian invaders also suffered significant losses following the offensive operation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Melitopol sector.

The Ukrainian defenders there inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the invaders, thereby considerably reducing the enemy's ability to hold the defense.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ministry of Defense announced a certain decrease in the intensity of hostilities in the Kupiansk and Lyman sectors, as well as an advance of the Defense Forces in the Bakhmut sector.