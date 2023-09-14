Umerov Has Phone Call With Nato Secretary General

The Ukrainian Defense Minister said this in a post on the social media network X , Ukrinform reports.

“Held productive negotiations with Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General. Discussed the implementation of agreements reached at the VilnSummit and our joint work with NATO on the Interoperability Roadmap,” Umerov wrote.

He also briefed Stoltenberg about the operational situation at the battlefront and results of Ukraine's offensive operation.

As reported by Ukrinform, Canadian National Defense Minister Bill Blair discussed further Canadian support to Ukraine with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.