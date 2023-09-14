Friday, 15 September 2023 03:07 GMT

Umerov Has Phone Call With Nato Secretary General


(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Defense Minister of Ukraine Rustem Umerov discussed the implementation of the VilnSummit agreements and the situation at the front with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

The Ukrainian Defense Minister said this in a post on the social media network X , Ukrinform reports.

“Held productive negotiations with Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General. Discussed the implementation of agreements reached at the VilnSummit and our joint work with NATO on the Interoperability Roadmap,” Umerov wrote.

He also briefed Stoltenberg about the operational situation at the battlefront and results of Ukraine's offensive operation.

As reported by Ukrinform, Canadian National Defense Minister Bill Blair discussed further Canadian support to Ukraine with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

