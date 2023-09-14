Umerov Has Phone Call With Nato Secretary General

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Defense Minister of Ukraine Rustem Umerov discussed the implementation of the VilnSummit agreements and the situation at the front with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.
The Ukrainian Defense Minister said this in a post on the social media network X , Ukrinform reports.
“Held productive negotiations with Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General. Discussed the implementation of agreements reached at the VilnSummit and our joint work with NATO on the Interoperability Roadmap,” Umerov wrote. Read also: Pentagon: Ukrainian counteroffensive is effective
He also briefed Stoltenberg about the operational situation at the battlefront and results of Ukraine's offensive operation.
As reported by Ukrinform, Canadian National Defense Minister Bill Blair discussed further Canadian support to Ukraine with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.
MENAFN14092023000193011044ID1107073692
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.