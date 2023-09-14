Fedorov Shows How Naval Drone Attacks Russian Ship

Fedorov published the relevant video on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"GUR is working. United24 donors are working. Ukrainian technologies are working. We are all working for victory," he said in the post.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian intelligence confirmed that a Russian large landing ship and submarine were hit by missile strikes in temporarily occupied Sevastopol overnight September 13.

On September 14, the Defense Forces of Ukraine damaged two more patrol ships of the Russian fleet in the southwestern part of the Black Sea.