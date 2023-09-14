Zelensky Holds Meeting With Defense Minister

He said this in his evening video address , Ukrinform reports.

“I held a meeting with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine and discussed some key issues. The decisions that our society in general and Ukrainian warriors in particular expect from the Ministry of Defense. The minister will present them when all the details are worked out,” Zelensky said.

The Head of State also praised the joint work of Rustem Umerov and Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets on such a new institution as military ombudsman.

“This is truly necessary. We need a powerful system of the warriors' rights protection in the defense sector itself,” the President stressed.

As reported, Ukraine's newly appointed defense minister, Rustem Umerov, announced the possibility of creating a new position - military ombudsman.