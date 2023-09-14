Umerov, Borrell Discuss Provision Of Weapons For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Defense Minister of Ukraine Rustem Umerov and High Representative of the European Union Josep Borrell discussed how to improve provision of weapons and ammunition for Ukraine.
Umerov said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.
“We consulted on how to improve provision of weapons and ammunition for Ukraine.
Freedom can only be protected by collective action, which requires an effective common security architecture in Europe. We are working on it,” the minister stressed. Read also: Umerov has phone call with NATO Secretary Genera
As Ukrinform reported, in September the EU signed the first contracts on the joint procurement of 155mm ammunition for Ukraine.
