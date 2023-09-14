Vial Announces Collaborative Alliance With Mlm Medical Labs

MLM also provides a complete sample management solution and a real-time, secured clinical data portal through its proprietary MLM Sample Storage System® and MLM-Online®. For clients needing point of collection sample tracking, MLM has partnered with TruLab, Inc. to provide biopharma and CROs with the precise location of samples from the collection site, real-time monitoring of protocol deviations, informed consent tracking, and reconciliation of specimen data. This highly integrated technology suite provides valuable resources to trial sponsors and CROs as well as to site staff, CRAs, medical monitors, and project managers.

"We're thrilled to partner with the MLM team who will helpprovide our sponsors with the utmost quality and efficient central laboratory solutions. MLM's products help eradicate paper-based workflows, which eases the burdens of data entry and other monotontasks for site staff," said Simon Burns, CEO and Co-Founder of Vial.

Vial promises to deliver faster, more efficient trials for biotech sponsors at an affordable rate. The Vial CRO distinguishes itself by leveraging digital technology, such as its technology platform, TrialOS, combining

eSource ,

EDC , and

ePRO in one connected system to streamline site processes. Vial EDC is a modern, intuitive, and hyper-responsive EDC platform delivering a consumer-grade experience and next-generation performance to eClinical software. These best-in-class CRO services, combined with top vendor partnerships like MLM, help accelerate the development of new therapies and devices for sponsors and patients.

"MLM is excited to join Vial in this integrated partnership. We look forward to helping Vial deliver faster, more efficient trials for biopharma sponsors. Alliances such as this allow partners to work smarter, combining unique expertise in clinical research with leading edge information technology that allows investigators and staff to foon subjects - reducing queries and costly errors and ultimately saving time and valuable resources," said MLM CEO, Scott Houlton.

About Vial:

Vial is a tech-first, next-generation CRO that promises faster and higher-quality execution of trials for less cost. The

Vial Contract Research Organization (CRO) delivers on the promise of more efficient trials through its innovative technology platform that powers trials end-to-end from site startup to database lock. Vial's technology platform combines modern, intuitive eSource ,

EDC , and

ePRO into one connected system, streamlining site processes and enabling considerable efficiencies. Vial operates across multiple Therapeutic Areas (Dermatology CRO , Ophthalmology CRO , Oncology CRO , Gastroenterology CRO , Neurology CRO , Cardiology CRO ,

Medical Device CRO ,

Rare Disease CRO , and

Digital Therapeutics CRO ). Vial is a San Francisco, California-based company with over 100+ employees.

About MLM Medical Labs

MLM Medical Labs is a renowned central and specialty laboratory that operates globally, with a strong presence in Europe and North America. With a team of over 200 proficient and experienced professionals, MLM supports over 300 clinical studies concurrently. The company offers a vast array of services, including central lab testing, histology, analysis of biomarkers, preclinical services, assay development, kit building, and long-term sample management and storage. MLM is headquartered in Mönchengladbach, Germany, near Düsseldorf, and has additional branches located in Memphis, TN, and Minneapolis, MN, in the USA. To learn more about MLM Medical Labs, please visit their website at

.

SOURCE Vial