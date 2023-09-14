Katie Schuelke Partners With Successbooks® To Co-Author Empathy And Understanding In Business With Chris Voss

Katie Schuelke

BOISE , ID, USA, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Katie Schuelke, a distinguished Project Management Professional with over 25 years of expertise, is teaming up with SuccessBooks® as a co-author for the eagerly awaited book,“Empathy and Understanding in Business.” Collaborating with renowned author Chris Voss, Katie will bring her unparalleled insights in project management and team leadership to the forefront of the business world.

Katie Schuelke's journey as a Project Management Professional has spanned more than two decades, during which she has demonstrated an exceptional knack for successfully managing complex projects and fostering aligned and engaged teams. Her unique coaching approach empowers project managers and team leaders to not only achieve project objectives but also cultivate a fulfilling life outside of work.

With an Economics degree from Boise State University, Katie embarked on a promising corporate career. Her talent and dedication quickly propelled her upward, earning her promotions, skills development, and prestigicertifications like Project Management Professional and Six Sigma Greenbelt.

Katie's passion for merging project management with technical prowess led her to the world of IT application integration engineering. She spearheaded the implementation of a Service Management Framework and directed IT Project, Program, and Portfolio management, overseeing a pipeline of diverse projects worth millions of dollars.

Renowned for her ability to inspire and motivate teams, Katie's intuitive and tenacinature has set her apart as a leader. Her sense of humor and insightful approach have fostered an environment of trust and collaboration.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Katie also excelled as a mother, raising her daughter, Kennedy, a world champion jump rope athlete and honor student. Her commitment to positive change and giving back reflects her belief in the power of reciprocity.

As the Founder and CEO of BANS Consulting (BadAss Ninja Services) and a member of the Project Management Institute, Katie has championed the concept of Liberated Leadership, inspiring individuals to make a difference in every aspect of life. Her innovative work has set an example for high performance and positive impact.

Katie's unique blend of passion and curiosity extends to her personal interests, including her love for mid to late 60s muscle cars, her '65 Fastback Mustang, and her penchant for sharing intriguing tidbits of information.

With her co-authorship in“Empathy and Understanding in Business,” Katie Schuelke is poised to redefine business interactions and leadership paradigms. Her insights alongside Chris Voss's expertise promise to illuminate the path towards a more empathetic and understanding approach to business success.

“Empathy and Understanding in Business” set to be released in 2023, holds the promise of delivering groundbreaking insights that will reshape the way professionals navigate the business landscape.

For more information about Katie Schuelke and her transformative approach to project management and team leadership, please visit: katieschuelke.



SuccessBooks®

SuccessBooks®

emailhere