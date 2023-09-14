Us Report Sees High Risk Of Terrorism Next Year

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (KUNA) -- TheDepartment of Homeland Security (DHS) said Thursday it continues to identify a high risk of foreign and domestic terrorism in 2024
In its 2024 Homeland Threat Assessment (HTA), the Department expects the threat of violence from individuals radicalized in the United States to remain high, but largely unchanged, mainly seen through lone offenders or small group attacks that occur with little warning.
"While sustained counterterrorism pressure has significantly degraded the ability of foreign terrorist organizations to targetinterests, foreign terrorist groups like al-Qa'ida and ISIS are seeking to rebuild overseas, and they maintain worldwide networks of supporters that could seek to target the homeland," according to the report.
The HTA provides the public and the Department's partners with a detailed report on the most pressing threats to theas part of the Biden Administration's continuing effort to assist them in preparing for, preventing and responding to the diverse and dynamic threat environment. (end)
