Saudi Arabia Offers Aid To Libya Flood Victims

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Sept 14 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia announced on Thursday it will be providing humanitarian aid and shelter for the victims affected by the recent floods in Libya.
The General Supervisor of King Salman Center for relief and humanitarian work, Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabiah said the center will coordinate with the Libyan Red Crescent alongside a number of NGOs in Libya to help deliver the aid as fast as possible, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
On Sunday, the eastern parts of Libya had been hit hard by Storm Daniel which caused catastrophic floods, wiping out several districts of Derna city and claiming thousands of lives. (end)
ast.rj.aq
MENAFN14092023000071011013ID1107073620
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.