Us Reaffirms Enduring Commitment To Middle East Security

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (KUNA) --Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III congratulated the Kingdom of Bahrain on signing the Comprehensive Security Integration and Prosperity Agreement (C-SIPA) on Wednesday.
During his meeting with Bahrain's Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa at the Pentagon on Thursday, Austin said the C-SIPA will deepen security and defense cooperation, expand trade and mutual investments in global supply chain infrastructure, and promote the development and deployment of trusted technologies.
Both leaders highlighted C-SIPA's potential to serve as a vehicle for regional integration and cooperation in the areas of security, trade, and emerging technology, said Pentagon Press Secretary Brig.-Gen. Pat Ryder.
Secretary Austin recognized Bahrain's role as a leader in regional integration and maritime security.
He reaffirmed the enduringcommitment to Middle East security and the strength of thebilateral defense partnership with Bahrain, a Major Non-NATO Ally of the United States, Ryder told reporters.
Secretary Austin thanked His Royal Highness for Bahrain's continued hosting ofNaval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) - including its recent decision to allow U.S. dependents to work in the local economy, he added.
The Bahraini Crown Prince has held talks withNational Security Advisor Jake Sullivan at the White House today to discuss a range of bilateral, regional, and global issues.
During the meeting, Sullivan reaffirmed the United States' enduring commitment to Bahrain's security and thanked the Crown Prince for Bahrain's steadfast partnership - including hosting theNavy's Fifth Fleet and the headquarters ofNaval Forces Central Command.
Both sides welcomed the signing of the C-SIPA, a landmark new framework for enhancing cooperation across a range of areas - from defense and intelligence to advanced technology and trade and investment, according to readout of the meeting released by the White House.
C-SIPA will serve as a cornerstone for enhanced bilateral cooperation between the United States and Bahrain, and is in line with President Biden's vision for a more stable and prosperMiddle East region forged through security and economic integration between allies and partners.
Sullivan and the Crown Prince-Prime Minster pledged to stay in regular contact in the coming weeks and months to oversee implementation of the agreement.
They also welcomed the announcement at the G-20 of the India-Middle-East-Europe-Economic Corridor, a game-changing initiative under the Partnership for Global Infrastructure, which promises significant benefits for countries across the Middle East region.
They also engaged in constructive dialogue on the importance of universal values, human rights, and fundamental freedoms.
Both delegations discussed opportunities to strengthen economic and commercial ties under C-SIPA, including a target of summer 2024 to launch direct flights between the United States and Bahrain.
They also discussed exploring bilateral cooperation on the development of commercial advanced small modular reactors - a key element in the Biden-Harris Administration's goal of deploying innovative, zero-carbon technologies.
The Crown Prince and his team also participated in a bilateral technology dialogue with seniorofficials at the White House today to explore ways of deepening cooperation on critical and emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence. (end)
rsr.gb
MENAFN14092023000071011013ID1107073618
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.