Us To Respond Appropriately To Expulsion Of 2 Diplomats From Russia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (KUNA) -- TheDepartment of State deplored the decision of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to declare twodiplomats persona non-grata.
The Russian ministry on Thursday summonedAmbassador Lynn Tracy and informed her of the move, Spokesperson of the State Dept. Matthew Miller confirmed in a press briefing.
"This unprovoked expulsion of our diplomatic personnel is wholly without merit, as is the case against a former Russian contractor of our embassy who was arrested for the supposedly nefaritask of performing such activities as providing our embassy with media clips.
"Yet again, Russia has chosen confrontation and escalation over constructive diplomatic engagement," Miller regretted.
"It continues to harass employees of our embassy just as it continues to intimidate its own citizens.
"We regret that Russia has taken this path and you can certainly expect that we will respond appropriately to their actions," the spokesperson vowed.
Earlier today, the CNN reported that Russia declared Jeffrey Sillin and David Bernstein persona non grata for allegedly maintaining contacts with a Russian "informant" who worked for theMission. (end)
rsr.gb
MENAFN14092023000071011013ID1107073617
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.