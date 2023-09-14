Saudi Arabia Invites Yemeni Negotiators To Resume Peace Talks

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Sept 14 (KUNA) -- The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Thursday it sent an invitation for a delegation from Sanaa to resume negotiations on a durable, political solution acceptable to all Yemeni parties under a joint Saudi-Omani patronage.
The invitation comes in continuation of the efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Sultanate of Oman to reach a permanent cessation of hostilities in Yemen, according to a statement from the Saudi Ministry.
The invitation builds on the peace initiative announced by the Kingdom in March 2021, it added. (end)
