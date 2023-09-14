Issa Bin Ali Volunteer Work Award Honors 15 Prominent Arab Figures

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Sept 14 (KUNA) -- IBin Ali Award for Volunteer Work honored on Thursday 15 pioneers of volunteer work in the Arab world in recognition of their outstanding and distinguished contributions to the service of humanity and their significant role in promoting this culture.
Undersecretary of the Bahraini Ministry of CabAffairs and Honorary President of the Good Word Society Sheikh IAl Khalifa said in a speech during the closing ceremony of the annual award that the aim of the award is to enhance the values of volunteerism as one of the fundamental pillars of the progress and renaissance of societies. (end)
