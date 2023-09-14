Kuwait Taking Part In '23 Bright Star War Drills

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 14 (KUNA) -- Military forces from 19 countries, including Kuwait, conducted combat and defensive drills on Thursday as part of the 2023 Exercise Bright Star being hosted by Egypt.
The drills encompassed a display of maneuvers implemented alongside the naval forces at Mohammad Naguib Military Base, according to a statement from the Egyptian Armed Forces.
The exercise also included defense tactics against distinctive threats with the use of different calibers of artillery, while also including an onshore attacking maneuver by the special unit's air, sea, and parachute droppings.
Air strikes were also exercised with onshore targets with the use of multi-mission aircrafts, in addition to air defense tactics.
asm.rj.aq
MENAFN14092023000071011013ID1107073613
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.