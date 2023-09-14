Level Transmitter Market Is Anticipated To Reach Usd 3.92 Billion, Grow At A Cagr Of 2.32% From 2023 To 2030

The level transmitter market will likely grow steadily, witnessing continudemand from O&G, chemical, and power generation industries worldwide. Market Research Future (MRFR) asserts that the global level transmitter market value will escalate from USD 3.26 BN in 2022 to USD 3.92 BN by 2030, growing at a 2.32% CAGR during the assessment period (2023-2030).

Besides, the growing use of level transmitters in power generation substantiates the market rise. Energy sectors are growing rapidly due to the augmenting demand for energy. The vastly growing global population creates a vast demand for energy. Also, rapid industrialization and urbanization worldwide foster power demand.

Key Players:



ABB Group

WIKA Alexander Wiegand Se & Co. KG

Honeywell International Inc

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Fuji Electric

Magnetrol International Inc

Endress+Hauser Management

Dwyer Instruments Inc

Vega Grieshaber Siemens,

are the notable vendors in the Level Transmitter market.

Level Transmitter Market Regional Analysis:

North America leads the global level transmitter market due to investments in developing energy infrastructure. Besides, technological advances and automation in power sectors drive the level transmitter market size. Also, faster automation across manufacturing facilities creates substantial market demand. Theleads the level transmitter market with rapidly growing industries, such as power generation, O&G, pharmaceutical, and equipment manufacturers.

Level Transmitter Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented into products, types, end-users, and regions. The product segment comprises magnetic level transmitters, capacitance level transmitters, radar level transmitters, ultrasonic level transmitters, digital level transmitters, Hydrostatic level transmitters, and displacer level transmitters. The type of segment comprises contact and non-contact. The end-user segment comprises oil & gas, chemical, and power generation.

July 13, 2023 - AMETEK Level Measurement Solutions (LMS) introduced its Magnetrol brand displacer level transmitter, E4 Modulevel. It is a 24 VDC, loop-powered, displacer liquid-level transmitter that can enhance output total level, interface level, or specific gravity. The new Magnetrol E4 Modulevel displacer level transmitter delivers superior measurement stability and performance than traditional torque tube displacer transmitters, utilizing the LVDT/Range Spring technology.

