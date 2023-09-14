Savings, Simply Sorted: Mimojo

Revolutionary Tech-powered Cashback App mimojo Launches in the UAE.





Introducing a new dawn in technology enabled savings and discounts – founded by ex-Entertainer trio

First-of-its-kind digital platform redefining the way merchants offer & consumers redeem cashback Direct-to-consumer app combines a frictionless experience and innovative technology for offers & savings at your favourite hotspots for real cashback.

Introducing a new era of effortless savings and discounts – founded by an ex-Entertainer trio, mimojo brings a game-changing approach to rewards without the need to ever open an app.

Forget complicated redemption processes, or pocket-pinching subscriptions, you can now

say hello to mimojo, the UAE's most seamless and fully automated cashback platform that puts you in control of your savings. mimojo eliminates the need for opening apps and avoids the hassle of complicated redemption processes – all while providing consumer privacy and discretion. It's as simple as paying your bill – mimojo takes care of the rest.

Founded in Dubai by former Entertainer executives Chris Shaw (CEO), Dan Lloyd (CFO), and David Ashford (CPO), mimojo redefines the way you access savings and discounts.“With mimojo, we wanted to fix the friction points we feel exist in the 'discount' marketplace currently. We're simply marrying technology advancements with merchants' offers and doing away with app or voucher-based redemption processes at the point of purchase. Our solution is as simple as paying the bill – all the magic happens in the backend, and the cashback earned from the transaction is credited (as actual cash) to your registered card. No points, no wallets, just your cash-back,” said Chris Shaw.

mimojo offers a seamless experience for earning cashback on local merchants, from your favorite fast-food joints to fine-dining restaurants, attractions, retail, and spa and salon services. Consumer discounts and cashback have never been easier to redeem and access.

With never-seen-before tech-enabled ease, your Vcard payment is enough to link your mimojo app with the discount or offer and credit your account with the cashback. Your cumulated cashback will be sent back as real cash to your registered Vcard on mimojo pay day. Consumers can discover fresh brands, unlock limitless cashback, and enjoy savings with unparalleled ease of use.

For Merchants: No More Complications. mimojo offers an easy way to control discounted offers. No longer do merchants need to deal with complicated onboarding processes or staff training. Partners can foon growing their business and delivering first class customer service. With mimojo, there are no more awkward conversations with customers or unclear redemption terms. The mimojo app provides businesses and brands with the flexibility to modify offerings based on business needs.

With up to 35% cashback on favorite brands, currently available in the for all Vcredit and debit card holders, mimojo is free for the first two months, followed by a monthly subscription of AED 10 a month.

Here's how mimojo works:

Level up your life with mimojo! Now available to download via the AppStore and GooglePlay.

For brands interested in joining mimojo, email to help build the biggest, most equitable cashback platform in the region.

