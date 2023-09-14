Botim And Dubai Insurance Launch Iloe Insurance Initiative As Deadline Approaches

otim becomes first multi-service platform to incentivize Workers To Subscribe.

Astra Tech, the leading consumer technology holding group in the MENA region, announced a strategic partnership with Dubai Insurance Company to offer the Involuntary Loss of Employment (ILOE) Insurance Scheme on Botim. The partnership means that the Botim ultra-app becomes the first multi-service fintech platform to integrate the government-mandated insurance initiative, directly within its all-encompassing ecosystem. To further incentivize nationals to subscribe via Botim, the app offers its VIP Membership as an add-value to spearhead the initiative for one month.

In conjunction with the implementation of the Federal Decree Law No. 13 of 2022 concerning the Involuntary Loss of Employment (ILOE) launched on January 1st, 2023, Emiratis and Residents working in the federal government and private sectors are mandated to enroll into the insurance scheme and pay insurance premiums. Botim users can now effortlessly subscribe and conveniently sponsor their insurance premiums using varipayment methods-all seamlessly integrated within the Ultra-App. Building on the app's existing services like vprocessing and bill payments, the ILOE now takes its place as the latest inclusion in Botim's comprehensive suite of government initiatives.

Abdallah Abu Sheikh, Founder of Astra Tech and CEO of Botim, said:“The launch of the crucial ILOE government service within our Botim ecosystem is a natural progression aligned with our strategic partnership approach. Remaining true to our mission of simplifying users' daily lives, this move bringscloser to establishing a comprehensive ecosystem that fosters harmonisynergy among the government, public, and private sectors-perfectly mirroring the UAE's national agenda.”

The initiative which is now live on Botim allows users to subscribe to the scheme in three simple steps:

Abdellatif Abuqurah, CEO of Dubai Insurance, said:“We are happy to have Botim joining the Involuntary Loss of Employment Subscription channels being one of the top Fintech Apps in the UAE. This will allow the workforce in have access to a multifunctional app that provides all the needed services that a person would need daily and to be able to subscribe to the mandatory insurance scheme, the Involuntary Loss Of Employment (ILOE) in a seamless user experience”

This partnership propels Botim closer to its vision of becoming the all-inclusive ultra-app catering to the financial inclusion needs of residents and citizens. The streamlined service offered through the esteemed Dubai Insurance Company (manager of the ILOE insurance pool) positions Botim as a trusted partner for financial and government services within the UAE. As declared by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE), the deadline for subscriptions approaching on October 1st, 2023, the newly added service offers a user-friendly, instant and integrated channel for new and existing users to enroll.

The national mandate will see users benefit from cash compensation in the event of an involuntary loss of employment, receiving 60% of their average basic salary credited over the last six months. Accounted categories include employees with a basic salary of 16,000 AED or below and the scheme offers a maximum of three-month compensation up to 10,000 AED per month. Those exceeding a basic salary of 16,000 AED, receive monthly compensation up to 20,000 AED for the same duration, offering a critical lifeline during challenging times.

This partnership further underscores fintech's potential to address individuals' financial concerns with practical solutions. Users gain access to a versatile tool that not only streamlines financing but also serves as a portal to varigovernmental services-all conveniently available under one roof. Astra Tech is paving the way for future innovative offerings that push the UAE's digital-first vision to new heights. This partnership extends beyond the realm of insurance, positioning the app as a conduit for compliant financial services and beyond, further enriching users' daily lives through innovative and indispensable offerings.

About Astra Tech:

Astra Tech, a UAE-based technology development group, is dedicated to transforming the accessibility of everyday services for its users through its Ultra App. Astra Tech started this transformation by acquiring the CB-licensed fintech company PayBy and the renowned VoIP app Botim in 2022. Botim will be the Ultra App's foundation, providing its users with seamless integration of day-to-day services.

About Dubai Insurance:

Dubai Insurance has a rich and extensive history that dates back several decades. incorporated by His Highness Late Sheikh Rashid Al Maktoum as the first local company in the in 1970, it is the first national insurance company to be founded in the United Arab Emirates. Over the years, Dubai Insurance has played a pivotal role in shaping the insurance industry in the region and has gained a reputation for its strong financial stability and exceptional customer service. With a wide range of insurance products and services, Dubai Insurance continues to be a trusted choice for individuals and businesses. In acknowledgement of its performance and outlook, AM Best has assigned Financial Strength Rating of A-(Excellent) with Positive outlook and A3 With Stable Outlook By Moody's.