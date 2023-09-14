Gary Patti Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status With“Never Give Up,” Co-Authored With Dick Vitale

Best Selling Author - Gary Patti

FT. MYERS, FL, USA, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Keynote Speaker and Life Coach, Gary Patti, has united with sports legend Dick Vitale and an array of global professionals to co-author the motivational book "Never Give Up." Published by SuccessBooks®, the book officially graced the literary world on August 31, 2023.

Upon its release,“Never Give Up” made waves in the literary world. Securing top spots on Amazon's coveted best seller lists. In addition, it hit #2 on the NEW RELEASE List for both the Direct Marketing and Sales & Selling categories, while also ranking #5 on the NEW RELEASE list for Entrepreneurship, solidifying its staas a must-read for aspiring entrepreneurs and marketing enthusiasts alike. With its compelling insights and unwavering spirit,“Never Give Up" has undoubtedly earned its place among the best of the best in the world of literature and motivation.

At the heart of this remarkable journey lies Gary's pivotal contribution, "Unbreakable Hope." Through this chapter, readers are provided with valuable insights, enabling them to overcome life's challenges with newfound strength.

Introducing Gary Patti:

Behind Gary Patti's welcoming smile lies a tale of resilience. Now a renowned keynote speaker, life coach, business consultant, and bestselling author, his remarkable comeback story serves as a guiding light for those seeking victory.

Diagnosed with Osteogenesis Imperfecta (brittle-bone disease) at just two weeks old, Gary endured 80 fractures before the age of 12, navigating life with remarkable perseverance. His journey continued through 100 broken bones and numersurgeries, ultimately shaping his extraordinary life and career.

In his late teens, he took on wheelchair basketball at the University of Illinois, and post-college, he excelled in New Jersey. Yet his true calling emerged in the world of long-distance road races, where he innovated his own racing wheelchair before the practice was widespread. By 1977, Gary ranked third globally in the wheelchair mile. He further expanded his horizons, opening a 2,500-square foot health club in 1979, which later burgeoned into a 20,000-square foot facility. He later became managing-partner of a five-health-club chain.

Gary's narrative of "unbreakable hope" continues through challenges ranging from business pressures to personal setbacks. A survivor of bankruptcy, marriage betrayal, and prostate cancer, he epitomizes the power of optimism. Gary's message resonates across demographics, urging individuals to embrace the mindset that propels them forward.

Ordained as a pastor in Southwest Florida, he's also been a missionary in South America and Asia. Gary's mission is now to uplift lives worldwide.

What's Gary's whole story? What makes a 'broken' man a hero to so many?

