Aarp Ny Seeks 2023 Andrus Award For Community Service Nominees

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP is now accepting nominations for its 2023 New York AndAward for Community Service, which honors 50+ New Yorkers who are sharing their experience, talent, and skills to enrich the lives of their community members.



"AARP New York is excited to shine a light on 50+ New Yorkers who are using what they've learned in life to make a difference in the lives around them," said Beth Finkel, AARP New York State Director.



Nominations will be evaluated by AARP New York staff based on how the volunteer's work has improved the community, reflected AARP's vision and mission, and inspired other volunteers. The award recipient will be announced in early fall.

AARP New York AndAward for Community Service nominees must meet the following eligibility requirements:



Nominee must be 50 years or older.

The achievements, accomplishments, or service on which the nomination is based must have been performed on a volunteer basis, without pay. Volunteers receiving small stipends to cover the costs associated with the volunteer activity are eligible.

The achievements, accomplishments, or service on which the nomination is based must reflect

AARP's vision and purpose.

The achievements, accomplishments, or service on which the nomination is based must be replicable and provide inspiration for others to volunteer.

Partisan political achievements, accomplishments or service may not be considered.

Couples or partners who perform service together are also eligible; however, teams are not eligible.

Previous

AndAward recipients are not eligible.

Volunteers serving on the

AndAward selection committee are not eligible.

AARP staff members are not eligible. This is not a posthumous award.

For further information and a nomination form, please contact Kemba Tamar, AARP New York Associate State Director for Volunteer Engagement and Resources, by email at [email protected] . Or visit aarp.org/AndrusAward. The application deadline is Sept. 29, 2023.

The AARP AndAward for Community Service is an annual awards program developed to honor individuals whose service is a unique and valuable contribution to society. Last year,

AARP recognized 49 outstanding individuals and couples from around the country.

ABOUT

AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering Americans 50 and older to choose how they live as they age.

As a trusted source for news and information, AARP produces the nation's largest circulation publications, AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit

or follow @AARP and @AARPadvocates on social media.



