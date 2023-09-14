COLUMBUS, OH, USA, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- 3rd Annual Leighanna Visintine Memorial Ride for Suicide Prevention

Saturday, September 16th

Southeast Columcommunity event and fundraiser to benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Motorcycle and vehicle caravan to stop at 6 Columarea bars

Security and caravan escorts to be provided

The caravan will be led by a 32 seat party (sold out)

Register and join the vehicle caravan ($30) at 9:00AM 9/16/23 at“The Pub in Gahanna”

50/50 raffle, live and silent auctions to benefit The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention at“The Barn on York” between 6pm and 10PM

The ride will end at“The Barn on York”

Tom Cline & Round About Band will play at The Barn from 6PM to 10PM

ColumCharity Ride Itinerary

First Stop: 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM

The Pub in Gahanna - 207 W. Johnstown Rd, Gahanna, OH 43230

Second Stop: 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM

The Duggie - 14952 E. Broad St., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068

Third Stop: 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM

Mill Dam Corner Grill - 3982 National Rd. SE, Hebron, OH 43025

Fourth Stop: 2:15 PM to 3:15 PM

Waterfront on Buckeye Lake - 10055 Sunfish Ln. Thornville, OH 43076

Fifth Stop: 3:30 PM to 4:30 PM

Port Lounge & Smokehouse - 9308 Township Rd. 79, Thornville, OH 43076

Sixth Stop: 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM

The Barn on York - 5103 York Rd. SW, Pataskala, OH 43062

“We are thrilled to hold this 3rd annual event to coincide with National Suicide Prevention Week. The community response has been inspiring and growing. The response and support from members of our Columcommunity has been awesome. We should be proud of Columbus!” - Kelli Crabtree - event organizer

Contact Kelli Crabtree for comment and additional details at (740) 591-5354

Kelli Crabtree

Suicide Prevention Caravan - Columbus, OH

+1 740-591-5354

Visiton social media:

Facebook