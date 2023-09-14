Fhn Financial Capital Markets' Explosive Municipal Growth Continues

FHN Financial's Municipal Products team has experienced explosive growth in pricing negotiated sale transactions in 2023. Since July 1, FHN Financial Capital Markets has served as Bookrunner on 19 transactions, totaling an estimated $1.58 billion in par. During the week of July 31 alone, FHN Financial led six transactions as Bookrunner for nearly $750 million in par generating nearly $3 billion in priority orders from 85 unique institutional customers.

Michael Allen, Executive Vice President and Head of Municipal Products, stated, "Since joining our team in 2017, John Feery's leadership on our Negotiated Municipal Underwriting Desk has been instrumental in taking our national Public Finance efforts to the next level, and his hands-on approach has produced outstanding results. Particularly in Texas, which is the firm's largest Public Finance market. In recognition of the importance of the Texas market to the firm, we are excited that Mason McWilliams, a 20-year veteran of the firm's Municipal Desk, will move to Houston to take on the strategic role as Texas Underwriter, pricing negotiated transactions from the firm's established Texas Municipal Desk. Mason's transition is yet another sign of FHN Financial's long-term commitment to continued growth in the Southwest Region, and we look forward to his expanded contributions to the Municipal Products Group."

Ajay Thomas, Executive Vice President and Head of Public Finance, added, "I could not be more excited to have both John and Mason working together leading the pricing execution of our negotiated municipal securities transactions. The Municipal Products team has consistently demonstrated our ability to reach a significant number of investors, in many cases new participants in issuers' credits. Over the last several years,

FHN Financial has continued to underwrite bonds successfully, regardless of market conditions.

I am confident that John and Mason will be a formidable team and we will continue to meet and exceed our issuers' financing objectives and expectations."



FHN Financial Capital Markets, headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, is a division of First Horizon Bank. FHN Financial has 31 offices located across the United States, including Municipal Underwriting and Trading Desks in Memphis, New York, Morristown, Radnor, and Houston and Public Finance offices in Atlanta, Austin, Birmingham, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Memphis, New York, Scottsdale, Tampa, and Westlake (Ohio). FHN Financial Capital Markets focuses on issuers and institutional investors through varibusiness lines including public finance, underwriting, sales, and trading of fixed income products, supported by credit and portfolio strategy, economic outlook, and analysis.



