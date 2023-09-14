Small Business Development Expert Publishes Free Action Plan For Small Businesses

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Liz Anderson, "Small Biz Liz"
WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- When it comes to building a successful business, it is best not to "reinvent the wheel." Once you understand successful processes and working models, you duplicate. Having ushered and propelled hundreds of businesses towards successful outcomes, Small Business Development Expert Liz Anderson (most known as Small Biz Liz) holds the playbook for entrepreneurs to triumph. Today, she releases her series of power plays; a free, downloadable action plan for Small Businesses titled, "Small Biz Liz's Roadmap to Success ."
She says, "By providing a free business roadmap I can help businesses on a limited budget." She continues, "Not all businesses can afford to hire a business consultant right away. By providing a free business roadmap, I can offer valuable guidance and resources to businesses so they can continue to grow and thrive."
The eight-page guide is a series of steps for Small Businesses to follow, prevail and prosper. Those looking for an expert's guide to achieve ascendancy can access the guide via Small Biz Liz's Instagram at instagram.com/smallbizliz_ and follow as she provides daily tips/advice to aid Small Business Owners along their path to growth.
###
About Liz Anderson
Liz Anderson is the Great Streets Retail Small Business Director of Washington, D.C., overseeing a portfolio of initiatives at the the Deputy Mayor's Office of Planning and Economic Development. With a background in Political Science, Sustainable Development and International Policy/Program Management coupled with certifications in Non-Profit Management and Policy, she is a Thought Leader in Business and well sought after for her knowledge on how to grow and scale businesses, business longevity and retention. Anderson has a track record of proven success, made monumental strides and reached historic heights never-before seen accomplished by an individual in her position. She operates daily as the figurehead of Small Business in Washington, D.C. It is through initiatives spearheaded by Anderson that divisions of the District, such as Ward 7 having the most businesses awarded great streets grants in the history of the program this year, and businesses throughout the city can not just survive but thrive.
Camille Davis
MontagePR
emailhere
Visiton social media:
Twitter
Instagram
MENAFN14092023003118003196ID1107073502
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.