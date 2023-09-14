Raiven Adds Marketing Firm Scorpion To Marketplace

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, US, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Raiven, a leading purchasing and supply chain management platform for contractors and facility managers, is proud to welcome Scorpion as the newest addition to their exclusive list of business service providers.
RUN YOUR BEST BUSINESS WITH SCORPION
For more than two decades, Scorpion has focused on a singular goal: help businesses succeed. Having partnered with 14,000+ business owners to reach their goals. Scorpion partners with their clients to create a digital marketing strategy catered to their business and their unique challenges and goals.
Scorpion offers a range of services, including digital marketing, advertising, website management, and more, allowing businesses to foon daily operations while Scorpion handles their online presence. Scorpion emphasizes its commitment to client success, offering transparency and a dedicated team to support businesses in achieving their goals.
With Scorpion as your trusted partner, you gain a dedicated ally who shares your passion and commitment for success, while also possessing the technology and expertise needed to manage everything from enhancing organic search rankings to managing social media and executing paid advertising campaigns-all while providing full transparency.
Scorpion prides itself on having a talented team equipped with cutting-edge technology to support businesses across variindustries. Clients are invited to define their vision of success, and Scorpion pledges unwavering dedication to making that vision a reality.
“We've heard from Raiven members the difficulty they have growing their business via marketing and advertising while trying to manage their business. Scorpion provides that unique skillset to provide custom service that fits our member's unique challenges.” – Brett Knox, Raiven CEO
ABOUT RAIVEN
Raiven is a leading purchasing, procurement, and supply chain management platform enabling contractors and facility managers to digitally transform their procurement process and obtain significant discounts on their most commonly purchased items. Raiven's cloud-based procurement platform helps businesses purchase smarter and more efficiently through patent-pending AI algorithms that find in-stock products at the lowest prices. Learn more about Raiven at and on LinkedIn or Facebook.
ABOUT SCORPION
Imagine having a partner who cares as much about your success as you do. Not only does Scorpion care, but we have developed the technology and gained the expertise to handle everything from organic ranking to social media to paid advertising, all in one place, with full transparency so you know exactly what's going on with your business at all times.
