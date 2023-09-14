Else Nutrition Announces Engagement Of Red Cloud Securities

Under the agreement, the Company will pay Red Cloud $5,000 per month during the term. The term of engagement is ongoing and may be terminated by either party on 30 days' prior written notice. The Company and Red Cloud have an arm's length relationship, but Red Cloud and/or its clients may have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of Else. The agreement is principally for the purposes of maintaining market stability and liquidity for the Company's common shares and is not a formal market-making agreement. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement between Red Cloud and the Company and Red Cloud will not receive any shares or options from the Company as compensation for services it will render.

"We look forward to working with Red Cloud and their expertise in helping run an efficient and orderly market," said Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO and Co-Founder of Else Nutrition.