Astute Technology Management Earns A Spot On The Inc. 5000 List

Logo for Astute Technology Management
Inc. magazine identifies the 5000 fastest-growing private companies in the United States, and Astute Technology Management earned place 2795 on the 2023 list. It's such an honor to be recognized by the national media. I see it as a testament to the team we've built over the years and the loyal customers that have helpedgrow so rapidly.” - Eric MaddenCOLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Astute Technology Management , a provider of IT and cybersecurity services , is pleased to announce that it's earned a place on Inc. Magazine's annual list of the fastest growing private companies in the United States.
Every year, Inc. Magazine, one of the most trusted business periodicals in the country, publishes the Inc. 5000 list, a comprehensive view of the 5000 fastest-growing companies in the United States. First introduced in 1982, the Inc. 5000 list is considered one of the hallmarks of entrepreneurial success, with past winners including Facebook, Zipcar, Zappos.com, and numerother household brands.
Speaking about the achievement, President of Astute Technology Management, Eric Madden, had this to say:
“It's such an honor to be recognized for our accomplishments by the national media. That's a first for Astute Technology Management. I see it as a testament to the team we've built over the years, and the loyal customers that have helpedgrow as rapidly as we have. We're thrilled for everything that's coming as we expand throughout Ohio and the greater region.”
For over two decades, the Astute Technology Management team has been an active member of Ohio's business community, helping healthcare organizations, construction companies, and the area's professional services firms leverage network technology to improve their productivity.
Astute Technology Management's growth mirrors the economic strength of the area.
According to the Inc. 5000 list, companies in the Midwest have generated $22.9 billion in revenue over the past three years. The Columarea, where Astute Technology Management is located, has become one of the country's thriving hubs for technology innovation and talent, attracting over $3 billion in investment.
The company's cofounder, Kane Tabor, had this say about the victory:
“We've managed 191% growth over the last three years, which of course says something about our outstanding team, but it also speaks to the importance of the services we offer. As a cybersecurity-focused IT services firm , we're keenly aware that businesses in our area are struggling with malware, ransomware, phishing attacks, and other forms of cyberattack. We plan to continue developing cybersecurity our solutions so that businesses of all sizes can rely onfor the highest levels of support.”
In addition to managed IT services and cybersecurity consulting, the Astute Technology Management team is also expanding its 24-hour help desk service and virtual chief information officer (vCIO) team.
About Astute Technology Management – Since 1998, Astute Technology Management has been providing IT management and support to small and midsized businesses in Ohio. The company's foon deep and authentic client relationships has earned them an extremely high 98% customer satisfaction rating.
