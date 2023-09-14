Nec X Announces Elev X! - Program To Launch Technology Startups And Accelerate Business Growth

Since its establishment in 2018, NEC X has been dedicated to launching new businesses, primarily with entrepreneurs and founding teams in the ideation phase under its“Corporate Accelerator Program (CAP),” resulting in the building of over ten startups. During these efforts, NEC X collaborated with ideation-phase entrepreneurs and discovered many pre-seed and seed-stage startups in need of specific technology and expertise. To foster the building of more businesses in a shorter time frame, in its fifth anniversary milestone year, NEC X has broadened the scope of startups it supports from ideation phase to seed stage and beyond, and rebranded the program as Elev X!

Elev X! offers two development tracks: Ignite and Boost. The Elev X! Ignite track is designed for founders in the ideation phase. Here, experienced innovators and researchers collaborate closely, providing hands-on support to turn ideas into viable, scalable products. On the other hand, the Elev X! Boost track is for pre-seed and seed startups, providing product development support from researchers, seed funding, and connections to investors, to accompany and scale business.

“Bringing business ideas to life is our passion, and our goal is to help more founders achieve their dreams. For founders, Elev X! offers everything they need to help get their business off on the right foot and grow to the next level, from day one through to graduation of the program,” said Shintaro Matsumoto, president and CEO of NEC X.“For investors, Elev X! presents startups that are seasoned, ready to launch, and scale fast. In fact, our strong technology capabilities are what really set Elev X! apart from other startup incubators and accelerators.”

In both tracks, Elev X! will provide access to a wide range of technologies from NEC, including AI, machine learning, robotics, computer vision, image analytics and recently announced large language model (LLM); a dedicated and experienced team; initial investment; and a network of prominent industry contacts to help founders turn their passion into something that addresses real customer needs and drives social progress.

NEC X is launching the new Elev X! during FutureFusion Forum, an event taking place today that brings together high-tech and AI industry leaders who are disrupting the world with tech-driven open innovation. The event is supported by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Industrial Liaison Program (ILP), which is also a collaborator with startups in Elev X!.

"Witnessing the innovative endeavors of Elev X! and supporting its progress and impact from an academic standpoint is both exhilarating and an honor for us. Elev X! stands as a platform where technology and visionary entrepreneurial spirit harmoniously intertwine, embodying the future of open innovation. We believe platforms like this will spark the next generation of technological revolution," said Dr. John Carrier, senior lecturer of System Dynamics at the MIT Sloan School of Management.

To learn more about the Elev X! Program, visit: .

