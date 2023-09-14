Courageous Land Launches Agroforestry Hub In São Paulo And New Partnership Model

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Company reaches 420 hectares under management, 65% growth in 4 months
SãO PAULO, BRAZIL, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- CourageLand, a leading force in agroforestry and environmental conservation, is pleased to announce a major milestone in its mission to create a greener future. Today, the company proudly unveils the launch of its agroforestry platform and partnership model in São Paulo, marking its expansion into the southeastern region of Brazil, a full year ahead of the company's initial plans.
CourageLand currently owns and operates agroforestry hubs in Bahia and in Roraima (Amazon biome), and the company is kicking off their São Paulo hub with a pilot agroforestry system on a 50 hectare property, setting the stage for a total managed area of 420 hectares, which represents 65% growth over the last 4 months.
This announcement also marks the initiation of CourageLand's partnership model, leveraging the company's Agroforestry Platform which helps lands stewards with agroforestry planning, management and carbon and crop sales. More information about the Platform is available on the CourageLand's website.
The first official client partner to be given access to CourageLand's Agroforestry Platform is the landowner of Raízes farm, Leandro Mantesso, who envisions a 30 year groundbreaking partnership.“I am thrilled to partner with CourageLand for three main reasons: their leading full-service platform, track record of real-world execution, and talented team that is driven by our shared mission of reversing climate change through agroforestry.”
The company's expansion into the São Paulo region will begin in the Vale do Paraíba, a historically significant area that connects São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, which is of paramount importance. This region, once a fertile valley known for coffee cultivation, has endured an ecological crisis of epic proportions. CourageLand's CEO, Philip Kauders, states“our mission is to revitalize this region, restore its ecological balance, and usher in a new era of prosperity.” Arbor Day Foundation, a partner of CourageLand and co-financier of the pilot location added,“we're thrilled to be working with CourageLand as they are as passionate as we are about planting trees in areas where they are needed the most.”
About CourageLand:
CourageLand helps unleash agroforestry's potential by reforesting degraded landscapes in a way that maximizes carbon removal and organic crop production. Key products include carbon credits ppremium organic coffee, açai, cocoa, spices, fruits, nuts, beauty ingredients and native hardwoods.
CourageLand's technology Platform helps land stewards with agroforestry planning, operations and sales, while helping corporate partners reachzero emissions in their agricultural supply chain.
