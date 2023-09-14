Komorn Law Celebrates 30 Years Of Legal Defense

Attorney Michael Komorn

Komorn Law is an award-winning Michigan criminal defense and Federal defense law firm founded in 1993 by trial Attorney Michael Komorn.

MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Komorn Law : Celebrates 30 Years of Michigan Legal Defense and Federal Legal Defense

Komorn Law is an award-winning Michigan criminal defense firm and federal defense law firm located in Farmington Hills, Michigan. The firm was founded in 1993 by Attorney Michael Komorn , a highly experienced trial attorney who has represented clients in a wide range of criminal cases, including DUI, drug offenses, violent crimes, and white-collar crimes.

Komorn is a nationally recognized attorney in cannabis law and has been involved in shaping the legal cannabis industry in Michigan since the state passed its medical marijuana law in 2008. He is also a strong advocate for the rights of individuals who are accused of crimes, and he is committed to providing his clients with the best strategic legal representation. The firm has several Court of Appeals and Michigan Supreme Court case victories.

Over the past 30 years, Komorn Law has built a reputation for excellence in criminal defense and currently federal defense and is featured as a top criminal attorney . The firm has a proven track record of success in helping clients achieve positive outcomes in their cases, and it is known for its aggressive and effective representation.

Komorn Law offers a wide range of legal services, including:

Criminal defense

Federal defense

DUI defense

Drug defense

Sex crimes defense

Violent crimes defense

White-collar crimes defense

Cannabis law

If you have been accused of a crime, it is important to contact a qualified criminal defense attorney as soon as possible. Komorn Law can provide you with the legal representation you need to protect your rights and achieve a positive outcome in your case.

Here are some examples of what makes Komorn Law one of the top law firms in criminal defense and federal defense:

Komorn successfully represented a client who was accused of drug trafficking. The client was facing a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison, but Komorn was able to negotiate a plea deal that resulted in a sentence of probation.

Komorn also successfully represented a client who was accused of white-collar fraud. The client was facing a prison sentence of up to 20 years, but Komorn was able to get the charges dismissed.

Komorn has also been successful in representing clients who have been accused of cannabis-related offenses. In one case, Komorn was able to get a client's charges dismissed even though the client had been found with a large quantity of cannabis.

