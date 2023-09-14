Sb22 Introduces Industry First Lucky22tm, Dramatically Simplifying The Sports Betting Experience

Finally, placing a sports bet is as simple as sitting down at a slot machine and pressing a button, says Milosevic.

SB22's Revolutionary Lucky22TM Button

"Sports wagering has today evolved to the point where a player has dozens of sports, hundreds of games and thousands of markets under their fingertips. We recognized navigating this sea of options to make a selection may not be everyone's cup of tea," said

Pavle Milosevic, PhD, formerly of Intel Corporation and SB22's VP of Technology . "For the first time, we are offering a system which can be used by every type of sport bettors: from novice players learning how to place their first bets, to experienced veterans of the game looking for new offers and wagers."



"Finally, placing a sports bet is as simple as sitting down at a slot machine and pressing a button," added Milosevic. "Until the sports

betting experience is made fun and accessible to all players, it will continue to be a marginalized part of the larger gaming industry."

As an integral part of SB22's K22 ecosystem, the Lucky22TM button will be showcased at the upcoming G2E Global Gaming Expo. Visit SB22's booth to experience it first-hand. Stop by and Dial A Win!

