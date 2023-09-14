Great Place To Work® And Fortune Name Amh One Of The 2023 Best Workplaces In Real Estatetm

Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the finalists using rigoranalytics and confidential employee feedback from tens of thousands of participants at Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM companies in the real estate industry.

"AMH owes our ranking as one of the best companies to work for in the country to our dedicated team members who drive our values-based culture," said LPhelps, Senior Vice President of Human Resources of AMH. "We continue to build a people-first workplace defined by trust and belonging, where our employees report feeling welcomed, empowered, and supported. We take care of each other, so that together we can take care of the people who make their home with us."

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated and assesses companies on how well they are creating a great employee experience.

"These companies have adapted to the challenges of an ever-changing workplace by their commitment to inclusive, high-trust cultures where employees are treated as human beings first and foremost," said Michael C. Bush, Chief Executive Officer of Great Place to Work. "Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Real Estate."

About AMH

AMH (NYSE: AMH ) is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

In recent years, we've been named one of Fortune's 2023 Best Workplaces in Real EstateTM, a 2023 Great Place to Work®, a 2023 Most Loved Workplace®, a 2023 Top U.S. Homebuilder by Builder100, one of America's Most Responsible Companies 2023 and America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023 by Newsweek and Statista Inc., and a Top ESG Regional Performer by Sustainalytics. As of June 30, 2023, we owned nearly 59,000 single-family properties in the Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and Mountain West regions of the United States. Additional information about AMH is available on our website at .

AMH refers to one or more of American Homes 4 Rent, American Homes 4 Rent, L.P. and their subsidiaries and joint ventures. In certain states, we operate under AMH Living or American Homes 4 Rent. Please see to learn more.

