W. P. Carey Increases Quarterly Dividend To $1.071 Per Share

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- W. P. Carey Inc. (W. P. Carey,
NYSE: WPC ) reported today that its Board of Directors increased its quarterly cash dividend to $1.071 per share, equivalent to an annualized dividend rate of $4.28 per share. The dividend is payable on October 16, 2023 to stockholders of record as of September 29, 2023.
W. P. Carey Inc.
Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largestlease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023. With offices in New York, London, Amsterdam and Dallas, the company remains focused on investing primarily in single-tenant, industrial, warehouse and retail properties located in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe, under long-termleases with built-in rent escalations.
Institutional Investors :
Peter Sands
1 (212) 492-1110
[email protected]
Individual Investors :
W. P. Carey Inc.
1 (212) 492-8920
[email protected]
Press Contact :
Anna McGrath
1 (212) 492-1166
[email protected]
SOURCE W. P. Carey Inc.
MENAFN14092023003732001241ID1107073391
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.