Temporary Airspace Restriction Around False Creek And Science World, Vancouver Bc

Pixel Sky Animations Launch Party Details: Lighting up Science World with Vancouver's first drone light show!
NOTAM Issued for Our Spectacular Open-Air Gala Drone Light Show! Science World, Vancouver, BA September 15th, 2023
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- For the safety and success of an upcoming drone light show, the public and all drone operators are advised that there will be a temporary airspace restriction around False Creek and Science World in Vancouver, BC. This restriction will be in effect from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Sept 15, 2023.
The specifics of the restriction are as follows: Altitude: Up to 400 ft. Radius: Approximately 1 km from Science World. Duration: From 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. All drone operators are kindly asked to respect this temporary restriction and avoid flying within the specified area during the stated time frame. This measure ensures the safety of the event, attendees, and all aerial activities in the vicinity. For further inquiries or more information regarding this restriction, please contact Pixel Sky Animations . Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.
Contact Info:
Jean-Michel Dentinger
Director
Pixel Sky Animations
Office: 604-262-2200
Email:
Website:
Miro Hubac
Pixel Sky Animations
+1 403-968-8118
emailhere
Visiton social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
